Northern Trust Corp Sells 17,430 Shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,430 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Verso worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 108,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verso during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 534,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 92,705 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Verso by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 30,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Verso by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley cut shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verso from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSE VRS opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Verso Co. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $690.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.70 million. Verso had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Verso Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.56%.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

