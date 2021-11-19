Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 122,421 shares.The stock last traded at $135.71 and had previously closed at $136.95.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 25.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,729,000 after buying an additional 572,478 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,368,000 after purchasing an additional 346,942 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 335,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,473,000 after purchasing an additional 240,750 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 308,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,775,000 after purchasing an additional 160,234 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 585,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,212,000 after purchasing an additional 148,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

