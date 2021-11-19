NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) versus Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Financial Contrast

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) and NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Surmodics has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovoCure has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Surmodics and NovoCure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surmodics $105.14 million 6.35 $1.12 million $0.30 160.44 NovoCure $494.37 million 22.36 $19.81 million ($0.27) -394.37

NovoCure has higher revenue and earnings than Surmodics. NovoCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surmodics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Surmodics and NovoCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surmodics 4.03% 3.76% 2.94% NovoCure -4.94% -6.50% -2.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.9% of Surmodics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of NovoCure shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Surmodics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of NovoCure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Surmodics and NovoCure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surmodics 0 0 2 0 3.00 NovoCure 1 3 2 0 2.17

Surmodics presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.44%. NovoCure has a consensus target price of $180.43, suggesting a potential upside of 69.45%. Given NovoCure’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NovoCure is more favorable than Surmodics.

Summary

Surmodics beats NovoCure on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surmodics

SurModics, Inc. engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices, surface modification coating technologies, as well as drug-delivery coating technologies. The In Vitro Diagnostics segment consists of component products and technologies for diagnostic test kits and biomedical research applications. The company was founded in June 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

