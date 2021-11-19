NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Announces Earnings Results

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($15.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($18.50) by $3.50, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NuCana stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. NuCana has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $7.83.

Get NuCana alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NuCana stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) by 98,968.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,359 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.87% of NuCana worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.