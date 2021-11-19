Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 368,117 Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 764,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,117 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of DouYu International worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in DouYu International by 20.4% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 122,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the second quarter valued at $1,837,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 510.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 81,208 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,612,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 437,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,988,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,279,000 after acquiring an additional 694,920 shares in the last quarter. 31.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOYU shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DouYu International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.53.

Shares of DOYU stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.86.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.