Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,573 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of The Container Store Group worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in The Container Store Group by 237.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 169,323 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,092,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,246,000 after purchasing an additional 164,087 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 356.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 167,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 131,073 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 95,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

TCS stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.12. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $19.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 28.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.