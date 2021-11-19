Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Up 45.0% in October

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the October 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,873,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 300,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 48,709 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JMM stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.43. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $7.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

