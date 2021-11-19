Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the October 14th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NYSE:JPT opened at $24.59 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $26.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 68,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 14,317 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 86,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

