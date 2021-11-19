Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NUVR traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.50. 9,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116. The company has a market capitalization of $117.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.50. Nuvera Communications has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Nuvera Communications’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

Nuvera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

