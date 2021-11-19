Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) & Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Critical Comparison

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) and Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefônica Brasil has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nuvera Communications and Telefônica Brasil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvera Communications 18.72% 10.73% 5.88% Telefônica Brasil 11.22% 5.84% 1.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Telefônica Brasil shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nuvera Communications and Telefônica Brasil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Telefônica Brasil 0 2 0 0 2.00

Telefônica Brasil has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.04%. Given Telefônica Brasil’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Telefônica Brasil is more favorable than Nuvera Communications.

Dividends

Nuvera Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Telefônica Brasil pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Nuvera Communications pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telefônica Brasil pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuvera Communications and Telefônica Brasil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvera Communications $64.91 million 1.81 $9.84 million $2.35 9.57 Telefônica Brasil $8.30 billion 1.80 $925.48 million $0.58 15.21

Telefônica Brasil has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvera Communications. Nuvera Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telefônica Brasil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nuvera Communications beats Telefônica Brasil on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nuvera Communications Company Profile

Nuvera Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through direct to home satellite technology, IPTV, and cable, as well as pay-per-view and video on demand services; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended service, caller identification, voice mail, cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services, such as entertainment, cloud, and security and financial services, as well as sells wireless devices and accessories. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as smartphones, broadband USB modems, and other devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. It markets and sells its solutions through own stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, door-to-door sales, and telesales. The company was formerly known as TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes de SÃ£o Paulo S.A. – TELESP and changed its name to TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

