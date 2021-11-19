NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Raised by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,763 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 139,168 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 21.0% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $38,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 790.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $8.39 on Friday, hitting $325.14. The company had a trading volume of 749,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,053,004. The firm has a market cap of $810.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $327.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.28.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

