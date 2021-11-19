NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,230 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,326 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.0% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $1,824,062,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 87.6% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,971,965,000 after buying an additional 1,735,207 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 519.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 971,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,260,000 after acquiring an additional 814,256 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 151.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $928,750,000 after acquiring an additional 698,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $316.75 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $327.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $789.34 billion, a PE ratio of 112.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.28.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

