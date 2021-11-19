NXM Price Hits $159.33 (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. During the last week, NXM has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for $159.33 or 0.00278166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $1.05 billion and $293.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00049335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.67 or 0.00222891 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00089908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a coin. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,896,181 coins and its circulating supply is 6,613,281 coins. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

