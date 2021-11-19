O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Boosts Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,384 shares during the quarter. Discovery comprises 4.3% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned 0.06% of Discovery worth $7,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its stake in Discovery by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 109,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in Discovery by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 18,231 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 248,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 74,735 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Discovery by 693,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISCK traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 84,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,930,122. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $66.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

