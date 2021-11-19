O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Boosts Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser comprises 4.8% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,328,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,072,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,782,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,035,000 after buying an additional 3,235,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,942,000 after buying an additional 1,223,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,844,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,287,000 after buying an additional 570,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,919,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,839,000 after buying an additional 453,439 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WY. Raymond James cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

NYSE WY traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $38.51. 34,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,483,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.75. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

