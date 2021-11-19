O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Sells 7,692 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,692 shares during the period. Kimco Realty comprises about 4.2% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned about 0.06% of Kimco Realty worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $752,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

Shares of KIM stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,015,559. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.67. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $24.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

