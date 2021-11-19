O3Swap (O3) Price Reaches $1.97 on Top Exchanges

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 19th. Over the last week, O3Swap has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One O3Swap coin can currently be bought for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. O3Swap has a market capitalization of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00070800 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00072135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00092498 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,284.61 or 0.07283681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,008.75 or 1.00312701 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

O3Swap Coin Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

Buying and Selling O3Swap

