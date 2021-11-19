Oasis Petroleum Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $6.54 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the company will earn $6.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.88. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.44 EPS.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%.

OAS has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.61.

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $129.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.76 per share, with a total value of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

