OAX (OAX) Trading Down 16.8% Over Last Week

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 19th. OAX has a total market cap of $18.53 million and $263,148.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000416 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00049265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.38 or 0.00223641 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00090487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About OAX

OAX (OAX) is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . OAX’s official website is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

