Obtala (LON:OBT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.90

Obtala Ltd (LON:OBT) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.90 ($0.09). Obtala shares last traded at GBX 6.90 ($0.09), with a volume of 227,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92. The company has a market capitalization of £28.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.90.

Obtala Company Profile (LON:OBT)

Obtala Limited, formerly Obtala Resources Limited, is engaged in the development of agricultural, food processing and timber projects, the holding of mineral resource licenses, projects and investment in other natural resources exploration and development companies and retail. The Company operates through four segments: Exploration and development, Agriculture and forestry, Investing activities and Retail.

