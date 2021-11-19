Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) Trading Up 2.6%

Ocean Outdoor Limited (LON:OOUT) was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.85 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.80 ($0.13). Approximately 86 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 110,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.55 ($0.12).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OOUT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ocean Outdoor from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocean Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocean Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Ocean Outdoor alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.52. The firm has a market cap of £5.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32.

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in Denmark, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It creates broadcast and online content for entertaining and influential brand experiences for national audiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.