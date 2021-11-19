Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading Up 10.2%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s stock price was up 10.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 452,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 48,115,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

OCGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 18.21.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $940,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $79,580.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 921,759 shares of company stock valued at $9,985,432. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Ocugen in the third quarter worth $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

