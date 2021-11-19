ODUWA (OWC) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.04 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. ODUWA has a market cap of $2.04 million and $16,295.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,552.70 or 0.99034877 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00048516 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00039372 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $289.68 or 0.00498473 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.