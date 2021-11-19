Offshift Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $12.94 million and $62,947.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can now be bought for $3.16 or 0.00005374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Offshift has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,063.10 or 0.98731000 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00048914 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00039674 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $292.39 or 0.00497189 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,095,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

