Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Trading Down 4.6%

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $251.01 and last traded at $252.12. 15,511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,612,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $264.39.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.58.

Get Okta alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $825,407.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,442.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,888 shares of company stock valued at $35,877,252. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 1.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 5.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 19.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Okta by 17.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.