Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 169,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,013,241 shares.The stock last traded at $18.23 and had previously closed at $18.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 33.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Austin M. Ramirez acquired 5,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,402,000 after acquiring an additional 109,195 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 767,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,790,000 after buying an additional 42,821 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 47,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

