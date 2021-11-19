Old Port Advisors Acquires 1,487 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30,987 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 117,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Chevron by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 17,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 46,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.79. 470,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,447,717. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.73. The company has a market capitalization of $215.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $118.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.