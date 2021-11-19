Old Port Advisors Acquires 929 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 316,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,005. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The company has a market capitalization of $182.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

