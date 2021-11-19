Old Port Advisors Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 70.5% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,496. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.18. The stock had a trading volume of 172,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,411,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average is $55.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

