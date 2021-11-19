Old Port Advisors Grows Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,027,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,631,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,363,000 after acquiring an additional 527,454 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,974,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,409,000 after acquiring an additional 425,952 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,102,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,117,000 after acquiring an additional 413,406 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,475,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,112,000 after purchasing an additional 322,449 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,911. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.

