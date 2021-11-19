Old Port Advisors Has $1.03 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Old Port Advisors decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 78,805 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.59.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.02. The company had a trading volume of 96,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,716,090. The company has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a PE ratio of -193.60, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a one year low of $76.08 and a one year high of $116.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

