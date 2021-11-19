Old Port Advisors Has $1.35 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in MetLife were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in MetLife by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 64,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $864,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 19,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.34. 178,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,957,666. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.59 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.32.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.23.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

