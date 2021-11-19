Old Port Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,569,131,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,065,401,000 after purchasing an additional 176,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,439,000 after purchasing an additional 98,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Summit Insights downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.96.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $5.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $569.69. 21,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,683. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $374.35 and a twelve month high of $576.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $516.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.82%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

