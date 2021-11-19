Old Port Advisors Purchases 5,117 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 999,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,370,000 after acquiring an additional 55,678 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter worth $96,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Enbridge by 23.1% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 109,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 4.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $39.56. The company had a trading volume of 65,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,581. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.00. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.674 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.27%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.07.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.