OMG Network Price Reaches $9.99 on Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and approximately $1.42 billion worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for $9.99 or 0.00017130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.54 or 0.00232407 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000941 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.