Omni Achieves Market Cap of $1.64 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $421.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Omni has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.91 or 0.00005052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $216.10 or 0.00374681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005590 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000085 BTC.

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,289 coins and its circulating supply is 562,973 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

