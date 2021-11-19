On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $198.21 Million

Analysts expect On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) to post sales of $198.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ON’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $191.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $204.71 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ON will report full-year sales of $775.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $763.69 million to $783.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ON.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.79 million. ON’s revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ONON shares. UBS Group started coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Williams Financial Group upgraded shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $45.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.53. ON has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

