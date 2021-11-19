ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 170.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after buying an additional 7,602,971 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 156.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after buying an additional 4,032,943 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,944,000 after buying an additional 3,100,451 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 63.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,128,000 after buying an additional 2,375,248 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 700.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,137,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON opened at $63.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $63.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.17.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

