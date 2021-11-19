Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) CFO Sells $147,030.00 in Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) CFO Stewart Kantor sold 14,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $147,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stewart Kantor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ondas alerts:

On Friday, November 19th, Stewart Kantor sold 20,983 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $198,079.52.

On Friday, September 17th, Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $365,400.00.

ONDS stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.82. 1,116,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,291. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONDS. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas in the second quarter worth $7,566,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas in the second quarter worth $5,855,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas in the second quarter worth $5,558,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ondas by 227.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 668,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ondas by 189.0% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 347,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 227,486 shares in the last quarter. 18.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.