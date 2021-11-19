Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) CFO Sells $198,079.52 in Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) CFO Stewart Kantor sold 20,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $198,079.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stewart Kantor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Stewart Kantor sold 14,703 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $147,030.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $365,400.00.

Shares of ONDS traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.82. 1,116,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,291. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.10. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ondas during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ondas during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ondas during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ondas during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

