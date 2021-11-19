OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. OneWater Marine updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.200-$7.500 EPS.

Shares of ONEW opened at $53.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. OneWater Marine has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $56.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average is $44.69.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ONEW shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist reduced their price objective on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

In other news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 27,831 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,394,054.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,372 shares of company stock worth $2,506,920 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.