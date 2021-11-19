OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) PT Raised to $60.00 at Truist Securities

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ONEW. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,754. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.69. The company has a market capitalization of $825.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneWater Marine news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 27,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,394,054.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,372 shares of company stock worth $2,506,920. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 8.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.2% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.