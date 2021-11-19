OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) PT Raised to $60.00 at Truist Securities

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ONEW. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,754. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.69. The company has a market capitalization of $825.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78.
In other OneWater Marine news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 27,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,394,054.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,372 shares of company stock worth $2,506,920. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 8.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.2% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.