Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.96 on Exchanges

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $843.00 million and approximately $123.80 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001661 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.93 or 0.00187801 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00036487 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $362.11 or 0.00624281 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000656 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00016129 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00078285 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

