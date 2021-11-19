Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.63

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.63 and last traded at $26.63, with a volume of 41425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 0.28.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,156,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 221,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $9,219,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 526,876 shares of company stock worth $19,886,554 over the last ninety days. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter worth $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter worth $72,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 1,278.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

