Oppenheimer Boosts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $696.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $584.00 to $696.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INTU. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.

Intuit stock opened at $695.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $579.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $522.29. The company has a market capitalization of $189.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.79, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $337.72 and a fifty-two week high of $646.48.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,217,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Intuit by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

