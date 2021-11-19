Oppenheimer Boosts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $696.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $584.00 to $696.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.14% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INTU. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.
Intuit stock opened at $695.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $579.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $522.29. The company has a market capitalization of $189.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.79, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $337.72 and a fifty-two week high of $646.48.
In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,217,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Intuit by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
