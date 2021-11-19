Oppenheimer Comments on Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viracta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of VIRX stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 15.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $24.80.

In other news, CEO Ivor Royston purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 1,006.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,846 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,348,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,587,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

