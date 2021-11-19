Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 4.0% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,245,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,595 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,158,382,000 after purchasing an additional 539,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $965,088,000 after purchasing an additional 205,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $856,570,000 after purchasing an additional 118,354 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

ORCL stock opened at $94.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.98 and its 200-day moving average is $87.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $260.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $55.56 and a twelve month high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

