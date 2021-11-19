Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Short Interest Update

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orbia Advance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Orbia Advance alerts:

Shares of Orbia Advance stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. Orbia Advance has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.1891 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.