Orbitcoin Market Cap Achieves $964,634.75 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 19th. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $964,634.75 and $59.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000512 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,043.96 or 0.99163442 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00048762 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $195.73 or 0.00334381 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.06 or 0.00531415 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.62 or 0.00183858 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012805 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012481 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001552 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001200 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

