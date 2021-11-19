O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total value of $3,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,058 shares of company stock valued at $18,645,488. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $645.27.

ORLY opened at $645.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $591.21. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $669.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

